IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community Engagement for a positive social and cultural impact

Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana consistent with a commitment it gave to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport has commenced an ‘engagement through community-based sport’ agenda in Guyana.

On Saturday last, partnering with the Learning Nest Foundation an NGO formed with the intention of giving the younger generation a chance at having a different perception of the world, IKO Guyana visited and spent the day at the Laluni area, a farming community on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway that is accessible via a nine-mile road from Kuru Kururu. The Karatekas held a demonstration of katas, kumite, embu and bunkai routines at Laluni which has a population of approximately 300 persons and which is managed by a Community Development Council (CDC).

Shihan Jeffrey Wong 7th Dan Black Belt, who is the Chairman and Chief Instructor of Guyana’s premier karate organization the International Karate Organization’s Karate Academy of Guyana, said that sport has a unique way of making a positive social and cultural impact in communities and countries throughout the world, and wanted his organization to focus on the “bigger picture”, by taking the time to understand and recognize gaps in communities which they could fill by building and maintaining effective relationships between his organization and the people of Guyana, particularly the youths.

Shihan Wong said that using Karate as the vehicle he wanted to encourage active lifestyles. Encourage the right behavior, build respect and tolerance, develop role models, achieve aspirations and to build community relationships. Wong stressed that IKO Guyana believes that in today’s world, Senseis should go out to their students where they are and where they live to provide training to them, rather than centralizing their training at one or two dojos and have all their students travel sometimes great distances and at great inconvenience to attend practice sessions.

Vice Chairman and Vice Chief Instructor of IKO Academy of Guyana, Professor Aubrey Mendonca of Iowa State University, who is currently on another of his regular visits to Guyana, stated that engaging a community through sports can mean many different things to many different people, but he always goes to the old adage “it takes a village” to make something good happen. He said that sport is a unifier of people, and allows for the creation of a common identity within a certain culture of people, igniting passion, loyalty and community enthusiasm.

Under a programme it is calling ‘Guyana Kickz’, IKO Academy of Guyana intends to visit, set up clubs and train youths in the martial art of Karate-do in all three counties of Essequibo, Demerara and Berbice which they are confident will lead to the reduction in the local level of crime and antisocial behavior in Guyana, through the provision of inspiration, motivation and the skills required to negotiate life in and out of the dojo.

In light of the of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the Guyana Kickz initiative being pursued by the IKO Academy of Guyana, shall be placing special emphasis on showing that karate is a sport that can be practiced safely, through the “3 Cs” (no closed spaces, no crowded places, no close-contact settings) allowing participants to keep the Novel Corona Virus at bay as its participants and athletes engage in numerous elements and aspects of training (basics, kata, kumite shadow-type training, kumite drills with bags or dummies, footwork, solo technical drills, physical conditioning etc.

The IKO Karate Academy of Guyana strictly abides by, and adheres to, all public health and government restrictions and recommendations regarding limits on social gatherings, physical distancing and hygienic measures.