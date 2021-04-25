Latest update April 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Government plans to integrate migrants, remigrants into its society – Foreign Secretary

Apr 25, 2021 News

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, addressing migrants, re-migrants yesterday.

Kaieteur News – Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, announced yesterday, that his government has made plans to integrate migrants and remigrants from Venezuela, into various sectors of the Guyanese society. Persaud made this announcement, during an engagement with the migrants residing on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
In his opening remarks, the Foreign Secretary said that his objective is to listen to the various issues affecting migrants in Region Two. He further pointed out that the government’s aim is to better facilitate persons who have resettled in Guyana, or are settling for the first time: “There are two categories, the first aspect is focusing on Guyanese who have been living in Venezuela. The second category is looking at Venezuelans who have been living in Venezuela.”
Persaud added that his government is working on a policy to explore means in which migrants can be integrated into the various sectors across Guyana. In explaining how the policy will affect migrants, the Foreign Secretary said, “the policy will outline how we treat migrants. The policy, once rolled out will outline guidelines that will address issues affecting them.”
He continued, “We are taking a holistic approach, as we will be linking migrants to our housing sector, business, and even labour so that they can be fully integrated into our society.”
Persaud emphasized too that there is a need for more labour workers and skills in Guyana.
“We need more labour skills, we have close to 800,000 persons, but we should have another 50,000 in the next two to three two years,” said the Foreign Secretary.
Persaud guaranteed Guyanese during the outreach, that even though his government wants to integrate the migrants into the local work force, there will still be employment opportunities for all.
“There is enough space in our labour force for all. We don’t want the persons in Guyana to feel that opportunities are being taken away from them. There is enough space and a lot of opportunities will be available for them.”
It should be noted that in recent years, there has been an influx of migrants and remigrants from the neighbouring countries into Guyana. A majority of these persons have crossed over from Venezuela, fleeing their country’s severe economic crisis.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community Engagement for a positive social and cultural impact

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community Engagement for a positive...

Apr 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana consistent with a commitment it gave to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport has commenced an ‘engagement...
Read More
Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis & attract more fans

Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis &...

Apr 25, 2021

GFF petitions FIFA over Trinidad & Tobago player Boucaud

GFF petitions FIFA over Trinidad & Tobago...

Apr 25, 2021

Guyana Committee of Service donates running shoes to Athletes

Guyana Committee of Service donates running shoes...

Apr 25, 2021

Cummings Electrical Cup bowls off this Saturday

Cummings Electrical Cup bowls off this Saturday

Apr 25, 2021

BlackBull crowned champions in Inaugural WeCare/Shiv Gajraj/S&K Construction Demerara Softball Cup

BlackBull crowned champions in Inaugural...

Apr 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE DOCTOR COMES FIRST

    Kaieteur News – Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]