Government plans to integrate migrants, remigrants into its society – Foreign Secretary

Kaieteur News – Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud, announced yesterday, that his government has made plans to integrate migrants and remigrants from Venezuela, into various sectors of the Guyanese society. Persaud made this announcement, during an engagement with the migrants residing on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

In his opening remarks, the Foreign Secretary said that his objective is to listen to the various issues affecting migrants in Region Two. He further pointed out that the government’s aim is to better facilitate persons who have resettled in Guyana, or are settling for the first time: “There are two categories, the first aspect is focusing on Guyanese who have been living in Venezuela. The second category is looking at Venezuelans who have been living in Venezuela.”

Persaud added that his government is working on a policy to explore means in which migrants can be integrated into the various sectors across Guyana. In explaining how the policy will affect migrants, the Foreign Secretary said, “the policy will outline how we treat migrants. The policy, once rolled out will outline guidelines that will address issues affecting them.”

He continued, “We are taking a holistic approach, as we will be linking migrants to our housing sector, business, and even labour so that they can be fully integrated into our society.”

Persaud emphasized too that there is a need for more labour workers and skills in Guyana.

“We need more labour skills, we have close to 800,000 persons, but we should have another 50,000 in the next two to three two years,” said the Foreign Secretary.

Persaud guaranteed Guyanese during the outreach, that even though his government wants to integrate the migrants into the local work force, there will still be employment opportunities for all.

“There is enough space in our labour force for all. We don’t want the persons in Guyana to feel that opportunities are being taken away from them. There is enough space and a lot of opportunities will be available for them.”

It should be noted that in recent years, there has been an influx of migrants and remigrants from the neighbouring countries into Guyana. A majority of these persons have crossed over from Venezuela, fleeing their country’s severe economic crisis.