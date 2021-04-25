Energy efficiency and energy management – Standards to improve energy use

Kaieteur News – The concepts of energy efficiency and conservation are increasingly attracting the attention of experts, policy-makers, manufacturers, corporations, businesses and homeowners as they look to decrease losses and protect the environment. To make this journey easier, there are Energy Management Standards available which can advise on the right measures, calculations and technical rules to help achieve the goal of efficiency and conservation.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Standards Body has signed on to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee (TC 301) which develops International Standards directly related to energy management and energy savings. This is in keeping with the agenda of Policy-makers in the reduction the Guyana’s Carbon footprint through astute energy management and the implementation of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

With participation in ISO Standards Development through the Technical Committee (TC 301), the GNBS is now able to contribute to the development of standards that impacts seven Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which seek to reduce poverty, provide clean and affordable energy options, promote sustainable cities and communities and foster innovation.

The ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems – Requirements with guidance for use, which was adopted by the GNBS is one of the key standards used globally by organisations to formally guide and implement their energy management systems. The aim of the standard is to enable organisations to establish the systems and processes necessary to improve energy performance continually, including energy efficiency, energy use and energy consumption.

During the implementation of the standard, a range of crucial aspects needs to be developed including an energy policy, objectives, energy targets and action plans. These are in addition to meeting the applicable legal and other requirements.

The ISO 50001 is applicable to any organisation regardless of its size, complexity, geographical location, organisational culture, or the products and services it provides. The standard is also applicable irrespective of the quantity, use, or types of energy consumed.

Other ISO standards which support energy use, management and efficiency include the ISO 17741:2016 – General rules for measurement, calculation and verification of energy savings and projects, the ISO 50047:2016 – Energy savings – Determination of energy savings in organisations, and the ISO 50003 – Energy Management systems – Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of energy management systems.

Meanwhile, at the level of the Caribbean Region, the GNBS worked collaboratively with the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and other CARICOM countries to develop standards that address Minimum Energy Performance for Refrigerators, Air Conditioners and Lighting.

Once utilised, these energy efficiency standards are expected to ensure that all appliances imported into Guyana and the CARICOM Region are labelled, that is, the labels must contain vital information including an energy guide or rating, brand name and country of origin. Homeowners and other users of domestic electrical appliances and equipment will directly benefit from these standards.

