Energy efficiency and energy management – Standards to improve energy use

Latest update April 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The concepts of energy efficiency and conservation are increasingly attracting the attention of experts, policy-makers, manufacturers, corporations, businesses and homeowners as they look to decrease losses and protect the environment. To make this journey easier, there are Energy Management Standards available which can advise on the right measures, calculations and technical rules to help achieve the goal of efficiency and conservation.
The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Standards Body has signed on to the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee (TC 301) which develops International Standards directly related to energy management and energy savings. This is in keeping with the agenda of Policy-makers in the reduction the Guyana’s Carbon footprint through astute energy management and the implementation of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).
With participation in ISO Standards Development through the Technical Committee (TC 301), the GNBS is now able to contribute to the development of standards that impacts seven Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which seek to reduce poverty, provide clean and affordable energy options, promote sustainable cities and communities and foster innovation.
The ISO 50001 Energy Management Systems – Requirements with guidance for use, which was adopted by the GNBS is one of the key standards used globally by organisations to formally guide and implement their energy management systems. The aim of the standard is to enable organisations to establish the systems and processes necessary to improve energy performance continually, including energy efficiency, energy use and energy consumption.
During the implementation of the standard, a range of crucial aspects needs to be developed including an energy policy, objectives, energy targets and action plans. These are in addition to meeting the applicable legal and other requirements.
The ISO 50001 is applicable to any organisation regardless of its size, complexity, geographical location, organisational culture, or the products and services it provides. The standard is also applicable irrespective of the quantity, use, or types of energy consumed.
Other ISO standards which support energy use, management and efficiency include the ISO 17741:2016 – General rules for measurement, calculation and verification of energy savings and projects, the ISO 50047:2016 – Energy savings – Determination of energy savings in organisations, and the ISO 50003 – Energy Management systems – Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of energy management systems.
Meanwhile, at the level of the Caribbean Region, the GNBS worked collaboratively with the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and other CARICOM countries to develop standards that address Minimum Energy Performance for Refrigerators, Air Conditioners and Lighting.
Once utilised, these energy efficiency standards are expected to ensure that all appliances imported into Guyana and the CARICOM Region are labelled, that is, the labels must contain vital information including an energy guide or rating, brand name and country of origin. Homeowners and other users of domestic electrical appliances and equipment will directly benefit from these standards.
For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0062, 219-0065 or 219-0069. Please visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org and like our Facebook page: gnbsgy
Apr 25, 2021Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana consistent with a commitment it gave to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport has commenced an ‘engagement...
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – My wife laughed hilariously at what Guyana’s longest serving Foreign Minister, Rashleigh Jackson,... more
Kaieteur News – Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]