COVID-19 pink slips, VP for value, crime everywhere and for anything

By GHK Lall

I started last week encouraged that Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, assured citizens that those who received nothing in Phase One of the Government’s COVID-19 cash distribution remain eligible and will be paid during Phase Two, when “every community…and…every household” will be revisited. I know of some ‘pink slipped’ citizens are waiting and wondering if they will ever be favoured with a second visit from the COVID-19 distribution team, with cash delivered. Thus, that reassurance from Prime Minister Phillips was encouraging. I would be encouraged further to hear from others, like President Ali on a comprehensive (and honest) audit of this $7 billion dollar distribution project. I mention the word ‘honest’ because it cannot be superficial, given the billions involved, and because it is an all-cash exercise. Pay those still waiting expectantly, and conduct a thorough drilldown audit, which would both be most encouraging.

I am encouraged that Guyana’s Vice President is for local content as measured by numbers and not foreign nimbleness. That is, he has found listening to be a productive exercise, and has been converted into the ranks of believers of local content by dollar value and not by bulky volume that is dirt-cheap. It would be very encouraging if the Vice President in many other areas of his public life embraces listening and learning. I suggest transparency and principle on the gas-to-shore project, the need to air his history (the real one) on all the things that were done wrong before (when he was head of state) and now on his return to monopolise the levers of power (since August 2, if not before). If he manifests that he is into more listening and learning and adjusting his positions and coming clean, I may be encouraged enough to give him the benefit of the doubt and actually trust a few words (a few only) that issues from his Janus-like head that houses his multi-forked tongue. As the Hon. VP promised about local content value, his Government would “not to leave it just at their word.” I am sure that with this being his newfound position, he would understand fully as to why, in identical fashion, I hold him to the same standard and not leave matters just to his uttered word alone.

Rather unfortunately, I must touch upon the disturbing, which is summed up in a word: crime. Here are some other single word thoughts and reactions: Alarming. Frightening. Endangering. First, there was the well-known supermarket owner, Mr. Harry Mattai, the victim of an attempted robbery in front of his residence and family in Bel Air Park. This was in Bel Air Park, and not in congested and crime infested market squares, downtown Georgetown, or some drug plagued and depressed neighbourhood. Alarming because something as routine as coming out of or going into car, yard, home is now a high-risk moment that can result in injury, as Mr. Mattai experienced, or violent death, as surviving family members can share. The authorities had recently trotted out some statistics indicating that serious crime was down. I am uncertain as to how the crimes committed against Mr. Mattai and others in the same situation are categorised and measured. But, I am certain about this: When one is violently victimised in this manner, then statistical reassurances are not worth a damn. To the traumatised, every crime is a serious crime, and it is soaring and out of control in the gritty streets, with all seen as and feeling like potential targets. That is extremely disturbing to me; it should be to all Guyanese, including oil crazed government leaders.

It was disturbing to read (KN April 19) of a man killed by his roommate over the last shot of vodka. Clearly, evil spirits, domestic not Russian ones, now control us. And that was what landed a man in jail for shooting his neighbour on suspicion of talking his name. Ye gods and little fishes! Help!

