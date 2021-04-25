A peck at de freck!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem had one time when people used to skin up dem nose pun Guyana pension. Some of dem old people overseas used to call it chicken feed. Now dem scrambling fuh get a peck at it. Is a peck at de freck!

Dem boys bin breezing out one day in de USA when wan old lady come knocking at de door. She seh she hear ah going to Guyana and she wanted me fuh do she a favour.

Now when old people ask you fuh do things, yuh don’t like refuse. She ask dem boys fuh check pun she pension.

“Check on it?” dem boys asked. “You do not need that money!” dem tell she.

But she seh dat is no longer a pittance. “The money good son! Is a decent sum you does get and if I bank it, when I go back on holiday I will have enough to repair the house.”

I tried to convince she that she ain’t got need for that money. “Why do you want it?”

“I am entitled to that,” she replied.

“How so?”

“I paid my taxes and therefore I am eligible for pension.”

“What taxes? You never worked a day in your life.”

She got agitated. “But my husband worked and he paid taxes. He paid taxes for me. I paid rates and taxes for my property. And in any event I am a Guyanese and I am entitled to that pension.”

It tek wan telephone call to receive the news that de old lady was not entitled to a pension book.

Talk half and nah diss old people!