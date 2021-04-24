Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

USA based trio included in GCF shortlist of 10 for Elite Caribbean C/ships in Cuba

Apr 24, 2021 Sports

 

 

Scott Savory

Deeraj Garbarran

Kaieteur News – Via the Guyana Cycling News facebook page, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has informed that they have shortlisted ten (10) cyclists for the Elite Men’s Caribbean Time Trials and Road Race Championships set for Havana, Cuba on June 11th and 12th, next.Jamual John, who rides for Team Foundation in the USA and winner of last Sunday’s 60-mile road race organised by Team Alanis, along with Foundation teammates Scott Savory and Raynauth Jeffrey are among the ten.The other riders are We Stand United Cycle Club’s Brighton John who has been the leading local cyclist along with club-mates Andrew Hicks and Deeraj Garbarran. Team Evolution’s Christopher Griffith, Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club’s Michael Anthony, Roraima’s Alex Mendes and Marcus Keiler who is Unattached.
According to the GCF, the national championship which is the marquee event on the racing calendar and set for May 22nd, 23rd and 30th, is the final litmus test for the cyclists after which the team would be cut to five (5).
It was also revealed by the Federation that both Jeffrey and Savory have committed to being in Guyana for Nationals which dates are subjected to being approved by the National Covid-19 Task Force.The Time Trials, which will see all category of riders (females, juveniles, juniors, seniors, veterans) participating, are slated to be contested on May 22nd on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, a distance of 10-miles as the cyclists race against the clock to see who would be crowned the fastest.
The senior road race would be contested on May 23rd a distance of 100-miles from the City to Linden and back, while May 30th is the date set for the female, juvenile, junior and veteran road races which would be contested at Mahaica, the distance is still to be confirmed according to the GCF.

 

 

