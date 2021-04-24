Two Queen’s College students top CSEC, CAPE

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education yesterday announced that two Queen’s College students have topped the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations.

The holder of the top spot for the CSEC examination is Bhedesh Persaud, who secured 22 Grade Ones and one Grade Two. Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Persaud said he is extremely elated and grateful for his results while adding that the challenges of the COVID-19 did not affect his focus. “When the pandemic hit Guyana, my teachers transitioned rapidly online to cover the remainder of the syllabus and to do revision. It was not difficult for me to make that transition, because, for almost all of my subjects, most of the syllabus was covered before the pandemic hit,” Persaud noted.

As for Zane Ramotar, who secured the top spot for the CAPE examination, he told Kaieteur News that he is “extremely ecstatic” about his performance. He said, “I really wanted to top an exam since forever,” adding that he would have “fallen short” at the National Grade Six Assessment where he placed 6th in the country. He also stated that he did not push as hard as he wanted for CSEC, so he felt as though CAPE was his last chance.

Another Queen’s College student, Christian Pile, secured third place for the CAPE examination. As he spoke with this newspaper he said, “I definitely feel proud of everything I would have been able to accomplish thus far in my academic career. I worked extremely hard over the past two years in both lower and upper sixth form at QC so I’m happy that all my effort and energies paid off in the end.” He further stated that he wouldn’t have had any of these accomplishments without God’s guidance and the support of his parents, teachers and friends.

Naomi Cambridge, the second-place student of the St. Rose’s Secondary School, stated that she was quite overwhelmed upon hearing the news but she is still grateful. She also spoke about the challenges the COVID-19 brought, saying, “With COVID, CAPE 2020 was a challenging and tumultuous period…” She is nonetheless happy to have made it through with great success.

The other top students for CSEC are as follows:

2. Duvina Seurattan – Anna Regina Secondary School – 19 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos

3. Swasti Saytoo – Anna Regina Secondary School – 18 Grade Ones, three Grade Twos

4. Geveshwar Rajkishore – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 18 Grade Ones, one Grade Two

5. Reyan Khemraj – JC Chandisingh Secondary School – 17 Grade Ones, three Grade Twos

6. Shivnarine Chaitraim – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos

7. Shivshankar Chaitram – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 Grade Ones, two Grade Twos

8. Atishta Seenarine – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 Grade ones, one Grade Two

9. Chaitra Singh – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 16 Grade ones, three Grade Twos

10. Tabitha Alves – Abrams’ Zuil Secondary School – 16 Grade Ones, four Grade Twos