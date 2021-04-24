Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Option Group on board with “cricket gears for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project

Apr 24, 2021 Sports

The gear which was donated by Option Group.

Kaieteur News – Option Group of the USA has joined hands with Former Berbice Senior Cricketer, Former Berbice Cricket Board Executive and recently appointed Guyana Cricket Board Technocrat, Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA in their drive to provide Cricket gears for young talented cricketers in Guyana who need assistance. The project which was conceptualize recently, will seek new and used cricket gears which will then be distributed free of cost.
Option Group now joins West Indian Sports Complex who only recently kick started the project.
Three pairs of batting pads, three pairs of batting gloves, three bats and one cricket bag with wheels were donated. Total gears collected so far; seven pairs of batting pads, seven bats, three batting gloves and one cricket bag.
Talent spotting will be done across Guyana along with guidance from club leaders to identify the players. Players must be in school and disciplined. Players above school age will also be considered. The collaboration says thanks to Imran and Javed Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group and sports Journalist and former National and Senior Berbice off spinner Sean Devers.
Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.

 

