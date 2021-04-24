Health Ministry records 214 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 214 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of Guyana’s confirmed cases to 12,448.

According to the MoH daily dashboard, 16 patients are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 70 in institutional isolation and 1,466 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 10,619 persons have since recovered, while a total of 277 persons have since died after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.