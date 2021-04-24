GTTA announces training squad for Pan Am qualifiers

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Miguel Wong, who has been outspoken in the media of late, and other talented athletes, will get a chance to prove their skill sooner rather than later when the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) hosts a trial tournament to select the teams that will represent Guyana at the upcoming qualifying tournament for the Panam youth championships.
The qualifiers and event will cater only for singles with no rooms for doubles and mixed doubles.
The Panam Youth championships will be held in Cali, Colombia from September 9-19 and the qualification event will be held in San Jose, Costa Rica on May 12 & 13. However, a date is yet to be determined for the trials but the shortlisted players read:
Males
Kaysan Ninvalle, Jamal Nicholas, Colin Wong, Isaiah Layne, Terrance Rausch, Krystain Sahadeo, Curtis McKae, Kyle Chung, Yudestir Persaud and Miguel Wong.
Females
Jasmine Billinghi (national 21 and under champion), Crystal Melville (girls 18-years and under national champion), Thuria Thomas (15-years and under), Nkechi McRae, Samara Sukhai and Akira Watson.
This will be the first edition of the Panam youth championships and according to the event’s website, it will be contested in the under-23 category in over 25 disciplines with approximately 3500 athletes set to compete.

 

