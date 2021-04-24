GTTA announces training squad for Pan Am qualifiers

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Miguel Wong, who has been outspoken in the media of late, and other talented athletes, will get a chance to prove their skill sooner rather than later when the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) hosts a trial tournament to select the teams that will represent Guyana at the upcoming qualifying tournament for the Panam youth championships.
The qualifiers and event will cater only for singles with no rooms for doubles and mixed doubles.
The Panam Youth championships will be held in Cali, Colombia from September 9-19 and the qualification event will be held in San Jose, Costa Rica on May 12 & 13. However, a date is yet to be determined for the trials but the shortlisted players read:
Males
Kaysan Ninvalle, Jamal Nicholas, Colin Wong, Isaiah Layne, Terrance Rausch, Krystain Sahadeo, Curtis McKae, Kyle Chung, Yudestir Persaud and Miguel Wong.
Females
Jasmine Billinghi (national 21 and under champion), Crystal Melville (girls 18-years and under national champion), Thuria Thomas (15-years and under), Nkechi McRae, Samara Sukhai and Akira Watson.
This will be the first edition of the Panam youth championships and according to the event’s website, it will be contested in the under-23 category in over 25 disciplines with approximately 3500 athletes set to compete.
Apr 24, 2021Kaieteur News – Via the Guyana Cycling News facebook page, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has informed that they have shortlisted ten (10) cyclists for the Elite Men’s...
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of David Hinds from his Facebook post that was sent to me. I have dealt with other... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]