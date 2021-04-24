GAPLF Novice & Junior Championship/2021 Qualifiers on tomorrow at Saints

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Apart from the new kids on the block seeking to burst onto the powerlifting scene in style as well as a few who might not have made the cut first time around, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Novice and Junior Championships tomorrow would also serve as qualifiers for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21.
The venue is the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, Brickdam which has become the #1 venue for the Federation over the past few years. Lift off time is as early as 08:00hrs with the weigh-in set to commence at 06:00hrs and conclude at 07:30hrs.
No spectators would be allowed at the event in keeping with ciovid-19 protocols and precautions as set out by the National Covid-19 Task Force which would have granted permission to the GAPLF to bring off these championships. Tomorrow’s action would be streamed live.
Each competing gym would be allowed one coach to work along with their respective athletes and this is so as a result of covid-19.
Meanwhile, among the athletes who be guest lifting with a view of making the weights to be selected for the Guyana team to the NAPF Championships later this year are Paul Adams, Wazim Mohamed, Nadina Taharally, Franklyn Brisport and Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith.
All the athletes who would have made the GAPLF’s 2020 shortlist must now re-qualify in order to be eligible to compete at the NAPF Championships in August.
Apr 24, 2021Kaieteur News – Via the Guyana Cycling News facebook page, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has informed that they have shortlisted ten (10) cyclists for the Elite Men’s...
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of David Hinds from his Facebook post that was sent to me. I have dealt with other... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]