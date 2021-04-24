Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

GAPLF Novice & Junior Championship/2021 Qualifiers on tomorrow at Saints

Apr 24, 2021 Sports

Wazim Mohamed competing in 2019. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Nadina Tahrally squats 135.5kg, 298.7lbs. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Kaieteur News – Apart from the new kids on the block seeking to burst onto the powerlifting scene in style as well as a few who might not have made the cut first time around, the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Novice and Junior Championships tomorrow would also serve as qualifiers for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21.
The venue is the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, Brickdam which has become the #1 venue for the Federation over the past few years. Lift off time is as early as 08:00hrs with the weigh-in set to commence at 06:00hrs and conclude at 07:30hrs.
No spectators would be allowed at the event in keeping with ciovid-19 protocols and precautions as set out by the National Covid-19 Task Force which would have granted permission to the GAPLF to bring off these championships. Tomorrow’s action would be streamed live.
Each competing gym would be allowed one coach to work along with their respective athletes and this is so as a result of covid-19.
Meanwhile, among the athletes who be guest lifting with a view of making the weights to be selected for the Guyana team to the NAPF Championships later this year are Paul Adams, Wazim Mohamed, Nadina Taharally, Franklyn Brisport and Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith.
All the athletes who would have made the GAPLF’s 2020 shortlist must now re-qualify in order to be eligible to compete at the NAPF Championships in August.

 

 

