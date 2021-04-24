Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Dental Council urges Attorney General to review outdated law

Apr 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., met yesterday with members of the Dental Council of Guyana regarding the need to have a review of the Dental Registration Act (1996) as it is deemed outdated and ineffective to properly regulate the sector.
At the meeting, members of the Council highlighted the various deficiencies in the legislation, including the inability to competently register and discipline those who fall within the purview of the law.

Taking the points raised into consideration, the Attorney General committed that the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel will collaborate with the Dental Council in a concerted enterprise to look at similar laws in the Region and to craft recommendations to modernise and strengthen the current Act.

The Attorney General emphasised that at the appropriate time all relevant stakeholders will be consulted, stressing that consultation remains a hallmark of this Administration.

 

