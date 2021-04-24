“Condign action” will follow if GuyOil probe confirms corruption – Senior Minister

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, says the Government will take “condign action” if an Auditor General’s probe unearths any irregularity at the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil).

The Minister made this statement yesterday on the sideline of a ceremony observing the 100th Anniversary of The Dharm Shala, Home of Benevolence for all Races, situated in Albouystown, Georgetown.

“We have absolutely no tolerance in this Government for any corrupt practices and we would, of course, be guided by the results of the audit,” Dr. Singh said. The Minister had requested an urgent audit after meeting the GuyOil Board of Directors to seek clarity on hearing news of a “scandal” there.

Media reports have said that Aaron Realty Incorporated (ARI) claimed it is left with a large quantity of fuel on hand after senior GuyOil officials allegedly made commitments to purchase the fuel. Though the dealer reportedly claims to have evidence, the Senior Minister said GuyOil’s executives have told him otherwise.

“The Board repeatedly emphasised that there is no contract with the company in question and that while there may have been by some parties connected to the company, or some officials connected to the company, there might have been some communication with the company, that there was no contract concluded with the company at any point in time. The Board made that very clear to me,” Dr. Singh said.

Despite these assurances, the Minister said he requested a special audit of the operations. GuyOil’s General Manager, Mr. Trevor Bassoo, has since tendered his resignation to the Board and an interim sub-committee was appointed to manage the company’s operations.