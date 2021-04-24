Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Clay brick factory, 46 acres of prime lands up for sale

Apr 24, 2021

NICIL says interested parties must sign confidentiality agreement first

Inside the abandoned clay brick factory up for sale again.

Kaieteur News – The National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), is looking to dispose of more properties under its control and has since signalled its intention to sell off the old clay brick factory along with its lands.
The intended sale was advertised by NICIL in yesterday’s daily newspapers. It called for proposals from interested persons or companies, either individually or as part of a joint venture or consortium, with technical expertise and extensive experience “with any viable and suitable business venture for the redevelopment of the factory” and its associated lands.
Additionally, NICIL is also looking to dispose of the adjoining 31 acres of land being part of Plot L Plantation, Mon Desir, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The lands advertised to be sold with the clay brick factory, is said to be just about 16 acres bringing the total acreage up for sale, to 46.
According to the terms under which the request for proposal is being made, interested parties upon registering, will have to sign a confidentiality undertaking with NICIL.
The government agency said a letter of authority will then be issued for a site visit in order to complete proposals.
The clay brick factory was constructed during the 1970’s through loans that were provided by China between 1972 and 2003. It took up some 46 acres of land and was built on part of what used to be Plantation Mon Desir, located in Canal # 2, WBD and would have employed several hundred persons over the years.
The factory was later shuttered, purportedly due to the competition it faced with concrete blocks.
NICIL back in 2014 had attempted, to no avail, to dispose of the factory and its 46 acres of land.
At the time, NICIL had called for a detailed proposal that includes a vision for development of an identified and appropriate industry.
The now infamous confidentially agreement was also proposed to be executed with all persons submitting proposals, according to NICIL.
It had also requested proof of financial capability, background information, a five-year Business Plan including investment timeline, source of financing employment, proposed lease rental costs, training and employment considerations and all (if any) assumptions of the interested person.
It has not called for similar criteria to be met this time around.

