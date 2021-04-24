Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Biscuit and Skinny nah talking!

Apr 24, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A Minister get shoot-up 15 years ago and he family still asking fuh inquiry. Dem boys feel sad about what happen to dat family. Was a bloody and frightening night of terror. People calling fuh inquiry into de death of de Minister and he family members. But dem forget a dog also get killed in de melee.
Is a lot of tragedy happen to de Minister. When he was a lil boy, dem bin bun down he parents’ home during de riots.
Knowing wah happen to him will ease his family pain. But dem boys believe dat he death tied up to dem gunmen wah Kwayana used to call de Taliban. After de talk show man bin get kill, dem bin had gun salute at de back of wan village fuh he.
Soon after dem gunmen invade de Minister residence. And people used to seh was retaliation fuh de killing of de talk show host.
Soulja boy bin promise de family fuh do an inquiry. But after wah happen with de Rodney inquiry and what dat reveal, he mussy decide fuh change he mind. Yuh never know wah would come out and who woulda get expose.
Dem boys remember dat Skinny and Biscuit bin getting charged fuh de murder. And Skinny dead with Fineman. And Biscuit had ‘sugar’ and he slipped into a fatal coma. So death robbed both of dem of facing justice.
De police bin seh how de case close because dem nah gat mo information. So dem boys nah understand how people drinking de propaganda soup about nobody getting charge. People were charged and de police gat statement implicating dem wah get charge.
De shooting-up of de Minister had de signature of Fineman and he gang, after de death of dem mentor, de talk show man.
Talk half and stay silent!

