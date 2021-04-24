Arakaka woman found dead in home

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of Shelly Roberts who resided within the Arakaka village, Barima-Waini, was found on Thursday last by residents. The woman is believed to be in her early 50s.
Ms. Roberts reportedly lived alone at the time. When her son, Mark Gonpat, was contacted last night, he said that the last time he heard from his mom, she had complained of suffering from headaches and a fever. Due to this, he said that his mother had visited a nearby medical centre. Ms. Roberts had allegedly taken a malaria test.
The woman was supposed to return for her results but never did. Kaieteur News was told that a fowl stench emanating from her home led residents to investigate, following which, they found the woman’s decomposing body.
Gonpat relayed to Kaieteur News that his mother was a prominent member of the village for 12 years. He said she was also a “baheer” which is Portuguese for chef and would have provided her services to the village.
