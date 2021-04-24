Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ansa Mcal golf tourney set for today

Apr 24, 2021 Sports

Patrick Prashad (left) accepts the cheque from a representative of Ansa McAl.

Kaieteur News – The Ansa McAl sponsored golf tournament is set for today at the Lusignan Golf course. The tournament will be contested using the medal play, shot gun format and will tee off at 12:00hrs.
Prizes will be given to the top three players with the best net overall, best net front and best net back 9.
Participants will be informed as to their designated tee box when they uplift their scorecard.
Participants are advised to uplift their scorecards 10 mins prior to the starting time.

 

