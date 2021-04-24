Ansa Mcal golf tourney set for today

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Ansa McAl sponsored golf tournament is set for today at the Lusignan Golf course. The tournament will be contested using the medal play, shot gun format and will tee off at 12:00hrs.
Prizes will be given to the top three players with the best net overall, best net front and best net back 9.
Participants will be informed as to their designated tee box when they uplift their scorecard.
Participants are advised to uplift their scorecards 10 mins prior to the starting time.
Apr 24, 2021Kaieteur News – Via the Guyana Cycling News facebook page, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has informed that they have shortlisted ten (10) cyclists for the Elite Men’s...
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Apr 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of David Hinds from his Facebook post that was sent to me. I have dealt with other... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, a pastor was so appalled at the attire he witnessed at funerals in Barbados that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]