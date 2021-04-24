Another child raped in Region One by relative

Latest update April 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Region One detectives are investigating another case of the alleged rape of a minor. That incident was reported on Thursday. According to police, the child was reportedly sexually abused by her relative. No mention was made regarding the arrest of the suspect.
Last month, Kaieteur News had reported that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received several reports of child sexual abuse cases in Region One. Regional Commander, Khalid Mandall, highlighted too that rape of minors is a major concern in his district.
The Head of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene, had promised to conduct a sensitisation exercise in the Region. This initiative would be focused on reducing child sexual abuse in Region One.
