Alleged serial rapist committed to stand trial, granted $250,000 High Court bail

– Still on remand for another rape charge

Kaieteur News – Alleged serial rapist, 37-year-old Thurston Semple, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly raping a sex worker. He was placed on $250,000 High Court bail for that offence.

However, Semple, a taxi-driver of Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, remains in prison since he is still to answer for a similar charge involving another woman. This was confirmed with the Director of Prison (Ag), Nicklon Elliott.

Semple who has since acquired legal representation, appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty. The judicial officer committed him to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly raping a Venezuelan woman. This was done in the form of a paper committal.

According to reports, on March 5, 2021, Semple was slapped with his fourth rape charge and was remanded to prison for that offence. Kaieteur News had reported that he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that between February 24, 2021, and February 25, 2021, at Lot 5A, Tucville Terrace, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman, without her consent.

It was reported that on February 24, 2021, around 23:30 hrs at Robb and Cummings Streets, Georgetown, the woman was standing on the road smoking a cigarette when Semple drove up beside her and offered her a job. It was reported that the woman agreed to have sexual intercourse with Semple for $10,000. After the agreement was made, the woman got into Semple’s car and he reportedly took her to his home, where they had sex.

However, Semple and the woman later got into a misunderstanding, which allegedly caused him to remove the condom from his penis. He reportedly armed himself with a knife, then allegedly raped and sodomised the woman at knifepoint. The woman managed to escape from Semple by breaking and jumping through the louvre windows at the front of his house. It is alleged that Semple then pursued the woman and repeatedly battered her in his yard. An alarm was raised and neighbours managed to intervene.

The police were called in and an ambulance subsequently arrived on the scene. The woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was hospitalised for three days. She reportedly suffered a fractured rib, lacerations to the face, and multiple cuts about her body.

The victim was able to make a report and Semple was arrested. He was subsequently charged and remanded. While he was on remand, another Venezuelan woman came forward to share her horrifying encounter with the serial rapist. This incident occurred on July 30, 2020. Kaieteur News had reported that she was allegedly beaten into submission and endured several hours of sexual torture.

It should be noted that Semple is before the court for three other alleged rape charges, which occurred in August 2017 and January 2018.