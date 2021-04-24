14 ExxonMobil workers test positive for COVID-19

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana’s Advisor on Public and Government Affairs, Janelle Persaud, confirmed with the media yesterday that 14 rotational workers supporting its operations offshore Guyana have tested positive for COVID-19.

Persaud said the 14 cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms at this time. The Advisor disclosed too, that these individuals have been appropriately isolated to limit the spread of the virus.

Further to this, it was noted that 11 remain in isolation on the Noble Tom Madden drill ship, while three have been transferred to appropriate isolation facilities onshore under the care and custody of their employer. If necessary, Persaud said plans are in place to safely transport the remaining positive workers onshore while adding that safe and healthy workplaces remains a top priority for ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors. She noted too, that the oil giant has well-established processes in place to manage impacts related to infectious disease outbreaks, which have allowed us to identify these cases early.

In April 2020, Persaud said ExxonMobil Guyana established COVID-19 prevention screening facilities in country and abroad to safely manage rotators coming in and departing the country. Since this arrangement began, the Advisor said the company successfully transferred more than ten thousand persons without a positive case offshore. She was keen to note that there are medical personnel onboard our offshore facilities and they are taking necessary precautions to monitor the health of the workers and provide appropriate treatment and care.

While there are 14 confirmed cases, Persaud said operations at Exxon’s six drill ships and the Liza Destiny FPSO remain unaffected at this time.