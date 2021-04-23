Uncle Sam watching wah we watching!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember wan time when dem went into a video store fuh borrow a movie. A man walk in and within minutes he selected 16 movies. Impressed at both he selection speed and de number of DVDs dat he selected to buy, dem boys ask he, “Seems as if you are stocking up for the entire month there.”

“Entire month?” he responded. “This is my weekend collection.”

Guyanese always like to watch movies. In de old days dem cinemas used to sell out pun weekends and had a fair attendance during de week. Dem cinema magnates mek good sauce but most of dem ship it out of Guyana.

Den TV come and shut down dem cinemas. People used to go to work all sleepy eyed because dem watching TV all night, Monday to Sunday! One man used to sit down in front he TV from Friday afternoon, right through to Saturday morning. Sleep during de day and resume in front of de TV on Saturday night, right through to Sunday morning. He was a TV turk.

But dem video stores start offering movies and DVDs cheap. And nuff pirating tek place. Uncle Sam never mek a fuss about it.

Eventually de pirating get so widespread and cheap some of dem big establishments abandon de business. And Uncle San still nah seh nothing.

De cinema come back and people start fuh pay dem money and go to de cinema. And is now de US look like dem want clamp down.

It mek dem boys laugh because only de other day dem boys hear de Vee Pee seh dat deh gat some forms of copyright piracy wah he nah lose sleep over.

Talk half and wait fuh de lash from Uncle Sam.