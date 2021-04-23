Ten West Berbice youths benefit as BCB President preaches the importance of education

BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund 2021

Kaieteur News – Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster on Wednesday last urged young players across the County to complete their studies at the secondary level since an educational career was very important in today’s modern world.

Foster was speaking at the presentation ceremony of the BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund at the Board’s Office, New Amsterdam. Ten Under-17 players drawn from clubs in the West Berbice Sub-Association each received $10,000 under the Fund as an investment in their school studies.

Foster recalled that when his administration was elected to office in 2018, he spoke of the need for youths to not only play the game on the field but also to complete their educational careers. Noting that less than five percent of players who are currently playing would go on to be professional players, the BCB President urged players to make sure that they have an education to fall back on.

An educated mind would open doors of opportunities that would otherwise remain closed and he committed to assisting as much as possible. Over the last three years, two hundred youths have benefited from among other things, educational grants, educational scholarships, bicycles, school bags and educational materials.

Another ten (10) players from the Upper Corentyne area would receive educational grants next Tuesday when the BCB holds the first presentation ceremony of the Vitality Inc. Educational Trust Fund.

Foster spoke at length on the need to balance sports and education while urging parents of the youths to be their best role models. He pleaded with the parents to play a bigger role in their children’s cricketing careers by encouraging them on a regular basis and following their progress on the field of play.

Players receiving the grants were, Razam Koobir, Altav Balman, Keyman Mingo,Sheniya Mangra, Christopher Webster, Tamara George, Saif Hargoin, Shivnarine Ragobeer, Arif Bacchus and Justin Doobay.

They were drawn from the Blairmont, Cotton Tree, Bath, Achievers, Paradise and Bush Lot United Cricket Clubs. BCB Secretary Angela Haniff expressed thanks to Dr. Singh for his continued investment in Berbice cricket and also urged the players to remain disciplined and focused.

Dr. Puran Singh is a major sponsor in Berbice cricket and is based Barbados where he is a very popular Medical Doctor.