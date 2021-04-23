Teams in New Amsterdam/Canje to contest BCB/J Supermarket 40-overs tourney

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday last unveiled another tournament as it continues to prepare for another restart to the 2021 season. The Board had placed a hold on playing after the recent hike of covid-19 cases in Guyana.

The season had bowled off in early February and the BCB was able to successfully complete nineteen (19) finals within two months before suspending activities. President Hilbert Foster visited the popular supermarket, located at Strand, New Amsterdam to formally launch the tournament and disclosed that it would start as soon as the BCB is satisfied that the covid situation has improved.

The tournament would be contested by fourteen (14) teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje and East Bank Canje sub-area. Among the teams would be Rose Hall Canje, Goed Bananen Land, Young Warriors, Tucber Park, Mt. Sinai, Pathfinder, Kendall Union Sports Club, Kendall Union Sports Stars, Edindurgh, East Bank Blazers and Guymine.

The tournament is one of three that the teams in the areas would be involved in along with dozens more organised across the entire County. It would be played using the knockout format while all teams are expected to closely follow the covid-19 guidelines laid down by the BCB. These would include no spectators at venues, social distancing, regular cleaning of hands and the wearing of face masks while in the pavilion.

All teams are also reminded that this year the BCB would be enforcing its rule on white clothing during matches while any team that grants a walkover would be banned for the rest of the season. Players debarred from second-division tournaments would not be allowed to play.

Among the players on the debarred list are Shimron Hetmeyer, Nial Smith and Romario Shepherd. BCB Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu expressed thanks to the Management and staff of the JSupermarket for their sponsorship. Naidu disclosed that this year, the BCB had committed itself to organising at least three tournaments in each of the 5 Sub-Associations in the county and is on target to do so.

He noted that the work of the BCB under its current leadership has enabled the entity to attract sponsorship easily. Jason Sripal, Owner of the J Supermarket expressed happiness to be associated with the BCB whilst noting his satisfaction with the ongoing progress of the game in the county.

Mr. Sripal also said that his business strongly believes in giving back and fulfilling its corporate duties. A former national junior player, Sripal uttered confidence that the tournament would be a success.