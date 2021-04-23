Latest update April 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI in U19 fixture

Apr 23, 2021 Sports

The victorious Pomeroon XI.

Kaieteur News – Host Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI via net run rate after rain halted play when the teams collided in an U19 40-over fixture on Sunday last. Essequibo Coast XI elected to bat at Jacklow ground and were bowled out for 125 in 29.2 overs.

Brian Narine

Orrin Gibson made 46, Sheldon Charles 21 and Azizi Christiani 10. Bowling for Pomerooon XI, Brian Narine captured 4-24, Harold Demattos 2-7, Babetto Holder 2-11 and Ryan Ramdeen 2-26.In reply, Pomerooon XI were 81-3 in 16 overs when rain intervened. Floyd Thornhill scored 25 and Rovaldo Edwards 22. Ramraj Bhopaul, Sheldon Charles and Shaziff Mohammed had one wicket each. Orrin Gibson took the best batsman prize and Bryan Narine the best bowler award.
A return fixture is billed for the Essequibo Coast shortly.
Pomeroon U19 – Babetta Holder, Ryan Ramdeen, Floyd Thornhill, Bryan Narine, Kevin Benjamin, Reveldo Edwards, Harlod Demettos, Devon Roberts, Danzel Roberts, Ronaldinho Rajcoomer, Zamas Boyal Renaldo Baharally and Andrew De Santos.
Essequibo Coast U19 – Azizi Christiani, Abdool Nadir, Benny Persaud, Carl Gilgeous, Sheldon Charles, Lance Roberts, Jarrad Allicock, Mahendra Basdeo, Romal Hubbard, Danny Corbin, Ramraj Bhopaul, Shaziff Mohammed, Imtiyaaz Ally, Govinda Tulsie and Kishan Lall.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Ten West Berbice youths benefit as BCB President preaches the importance of education

Ten West Berbice youths benefit as BCB President preaches the...

Apr 23, 2021

BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund 2021 Kaieteur News – Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster on Wednesday last urged young players across the County to complete their...
Read More
Teams in New Amsterdam/Canje to contest BCB/J Supermarket 40-overs tourney

Teams in New Amsterdam/Canje to contest BCB/J...

Apr 23, 2021

Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI in U19 fixture

Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI in U19...

Apr 23, 2021

Guyana lost before the first whistle

Guyana lost before the first whistle

Apr 23, 2021

Region Six East Berbice Corentyne are COP T20 champs

Region Six East Berbice Corentyne are COP T20...

Apr 22, 2021

Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list of sponsors

Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list...

Apr 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE KINGMAKERS AND CHANGE

    Kaieteur News – Every time a new leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]