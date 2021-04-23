Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI in U19 fixture

Kaieteur News – Host Pomeroon XI overcome Essequibo Coast XI via net run rate after rain halted play when the teams collided in an U19 40-over fixture on Sunday last. Essequibo Coast XI elected to bat at Jacklow ground and were bowled out for 125 in 29.2 overs.

Orrin Gibson made 46, Sheldon Charles 21 and Azizi Christiani 10. Bowling for Pomerooon XI, Brian Narine captured 4-24, Harold Demattos 2-7, Babetto Holder 2-11 and Ryan Ramdeen 2-26.In reply, Pomerooon XI were 81-3 in 16 overs when rain intervened. Floyd Thornhill scored 25 and Rovaldo Edwards 22. Ramraj Bhopaul, Sheldon Charles and Shaziff Mohammed had one wicket each. Orrin Gibson took the best batsman prize and Bryan Narine the best bowler award.

A return fixture is billed for the Essequibo Coast shortly.

Pomeroon U19 – Babetta Holder, Ryan Ramdeen, Floyd Thornhill, Bryan Narine, Kevin Benjamin, Reveldo Edwards, Harlod Demettos, Devon Roberts, Danzel Roberts, Ronaldinho Rajcoomer, Zamas Boyal Renaldo Baharally and Andrew De Santos.

Essequibo Coast U19 – Azizi Christiani, Abdool Nadir, Benny Persaud, Carl Gilgeous, Sheldon Charles, Lance Roberts, Jarrad Allicock, Mahendra Basdeo, Romal Hubbard, Danny Corbin, Ramraj Bhopaul, Shaziff Mohammed, Imtiyaaz Ally, Govinda Tulsie and Kishan Lall.