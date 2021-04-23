Owner of delivery service shot in jaw during robbery

Kaieteur News – The owner of Quick Eats Delivery Service was shot in the jaw on Tuesday last after attempting to defend himself from an armed bandit, shortly after arriving at his brother’s home.

Navin Mahablal was the victim of a recent robbery that occurred at 20:45 hrs. at his brother’s John Smith Street, Campbellville, residence.

According to Navin’s brother, Ravin Mahablal, Navin was visiting him and his family as he usually does from time to time. His brother relayed that as Navin arrived at their home and was about to dismount his motorcycle to open the gate, two unknown individuals rode up behind him. Ravin said the pillion rider approached Navin, placed a handgun to his head, and demanded that he hand over his bike. Navin attempted to fight off the armed bandit but this resulted in the bandit discharging a single round, which impacted the victim’s jaw.

The bandit then relieved Navin of his black XR-150 motorcycle. After acquiring the bike, the culprit met up with his accomplice and the two made good their escape, in an unknown direction.

Kaieteur News understands that Navin was immediately picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Up to press time, the young man was still awaiting surgery.

The investigation into the matter continues.