MoE cancels Grades 2, 4, and 9 placement Exams due to effects of COVID-19

Apr 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – Due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has taken the decision to cancel the Grades Two, Four and Nine placement Examinations.

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson

This was announced by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, yesterday as he highlighted the pressure the pandemic has placed on students. “We recognise the hardships our students would have been experiencing in terms of their readiness and preparedness for these Examinations and we also recognise the need for us to ensure that our students are safe,” he noted.
Despite the cancellation, the CEO said that provisions have been made, particularly for the placement Examinations. He stated that primary school students enrolled in private schools will be allowed to attend the school they were awarded at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). Also, remigrants seeking to be enrolled in public schools will be placed in an A-List or B-List school closest to their homes.
The Grades Two, Four and Nine Assessments were also cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the NGSA Examination was still written, given that it was pertinent to placing students in secondary schools.
It will be written this year in August, with over 14,000 students expected to conduct the sitting.

