Jealous man beats wife for not answering his question

Latest update April 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The bold actions of a concerned nurse led to the arrest of a man who had severely beaten his wife on Monday. The incident took place around 12:30 hrs. at the couple’s home located at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to a police report, the woman’s husband and her brother-in-law were drinking rum when he decided to call out for her to approach him. When she turned up, he reportedly asked her, “Are you looking out for your lover?” The woman, police reported, remained silent. Angered by her reaction, the man grabbed her by the hair and dealt her several blows about her body with his fists. He even pushed his fingers in her eyes. After “beating up the woman,” police said he threatened to kill her.
The following day, the injured wife had reportedly visited a local health centre in her community to seek medical attention. A concerned nurse there noted the severity of the woman’s injuries and decided to ask her how she got them. After learning what took place, the nurse thought it best to report the matter to police ranks attached to Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Police Station.
When they arrived at the man’s home, detectives learnt that this was not the first time the woman was badly beaten. On a previous occasion, he had dealt a chop to her hand with a cutlass.
The ranks have placed him in the lock-ups as they continue to investigate the matter.
Apr 23, 2021BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund 2021 Kaieteur News – Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster on Wednesday last urged young players across the County to complete their...
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – From now, way into the future, the March 2020 rigged election will be remembered and discussed. Some... more
Kaieteur News – Every time a new leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]