Jealous man beats wife for not answering his question

Kaieteur News – The bold actions of a concerned nurse led to the arrest of a man who had severely beaten his wife on Monday. The incident took place around 12:30 hrs. at the couple’s home located at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police report, the woman’s husband and her brother-in-law were drinking rum when he decided to call out for her to approach him. When she turned up, he reportedly asked her, “Are you looking out for your lover?” The woman, police reported, remained silent. Angered by her reaction, the man grabbed her by the hair and dealt her several blows about her body with his fists. He even pushed his fingers in her eyes. After “beating up the woman,” police said he threatened to kill her.

The following day, the injured wife had reportedly visited a local health centre in her community to seek medical attention. A concerned nurse there noted the severity of the woman’s injuries and decided to ask her how she got them. After learning what took place, the nurse thought it best to report the matter to police ranks attached to Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Police Station.

When they arrived at the man’s home, detectives learnt that this was not the first time the woman was badly beaten. On a previous occasion, he had dealt a chop to her hand with a cutlass.

The ranks have placed him in the lock-ups as they continue to investigate the matter.