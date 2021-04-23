Latest update April 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Five juveniles recaptured, two still at large after escaping Sophia Holding Centre

Apr 23, 2021 News

The Sophia Holding Centre

Kaieteur News – Hours after they escaped from the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre, located in Greater Georgetown yesterday, three of the seven juveniles were recaptured and placed back into custody.
According to a police report, the seven juveniles escaped from the detention centre between 02:30 hrs. and 02:40 hrs. Swift response by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) led to the recapturing of three juveniles.
However, sometime after 07:00 hrs., a fourth escapee was returned to the custody of the facility by his mother. A fifth escapee was later recaptured with the help of his relatives and is now back at the Sophia Holding Centre.
While the details surrounding their escape are still being investigated, this publication was told that the juveniles breached one of the fences of the facility before making good their escape.
Up to press time, the search was still ongoing for the other two juveniles.

