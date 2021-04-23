Five juveniles recaptured, two still at large after escaping Sophia Holding Centre

Latest update April 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Hours after they escaped from the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre, located in Greater Georgetown yesterday, three of the seven juveniles were recaptured and placed back into custody.
According to a police report, the seven juveniles escaped from the detention centre between 02:30 hrs. and 02:40 hrs. Swift response by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) led to the recapturing of three juveniles.
However, sometime after 07:00 hrs., a fourth escapee was returned to the custody of the facility by his mother. A fifth escapee was later recaptured with the help of his relatives and is now back at the Sophia Holding Centre.
While the details surrounding their escape are still being investigated, this publication was told that the juveniles breached one of the fences of the facility before making good their escape.
Up to press time, the search was still ongoing for the other two juveniles.
Apr 23, 2021BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund 2021 Kaieteur News – Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster on Wednesday last urged young players across the County to complete their...
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – From now, way into the future, the March 2020 rigged election will be remembered and discussed. Some... more
Kaieteur News – Every time a new leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]