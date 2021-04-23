Cops hunt gunman reportedly seen running away from scene

Murder of Charlestown man…

Kaieteur News – Police are hunting for a gunman who was reportedly seen running away on Wednesday night, seconds after Odingo Anthony Yearwood, 25, was gunned down on Drysdale Street, Charlestown.

Investigators have been told that the man on their radar is Lenroy Michael Forde popularly known as “Biggie.” A wanted bulletin has since been issued for him by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The GPF said that anyone with information which may lead to Forde’s arrest is asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.According to a release sent out by GPF, preliminary information received by its detectives suggests that “Biggie” was the one who murdered Yearwood.

It is believed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two over a robbery “Biggie” had committed. Detectives related that Yearwood was reportedly annoyed at “Biggie” because he had robbed one of his (Yearwood) acquaintances.

Yearwood better known as “Dingo,” was riddled with bullets sometime after 20:00 hrs. on Wednesday. When Kaieteur News had arrived at the scene, his body was covered with a brown cloth and was lying on the street in a pool of blood, a short distance away from his Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown, home.

Three spent shells were seen near the body and a trail of even more spent shells was observed leading to the victim’s bicycle which was found in an alleyway close to his home.

An eyewitness related that Yearwood was attacked in an alleyway leading to his yard. That person recalled him having a heated conversation with an individual.

This newspaper understands that Yearwood’s last words before gunshots rang out were, “Ow budday a know yuh, don’t shoot meh.”

There were also allegations made that there might have been a second shooter, but so far police have been unable to confirm this theory.

The investigation into this matter continues.