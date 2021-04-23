April on track to becoming deadliest COVID-19 month

K

aieteur News – With three new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll for the month of April 2021 now stands at 44, which ties it with October 2020 as one of the deadliest months. Now, April is well on the way to becoming the leader of that category since the start of the pandemic last March.

This is due to the fact that it is only April 23, and with one more week left in the month and a daily average of at least two deaths being recorded, it is bound to surpass October’s death toll.

According to the Health Ministry, all three of the new COVID-19 fatalities reported yesterday were males; a 42-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 70-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 76-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). In its press release, it was stated that they all died while receiving treatment at the MoH’s medical facility.

Guyana’s overall death toll now stands at 277 and it has been seeing an alarming number of deaths being recorded since last month.

The country has also seen a spike in daily COVID-19 infections. In fact, the MoH yesterday reported 102 new infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 12,234. On Wednesday, the MoH had also reported some 160 cases, which is among the highest number of cases ever recorded daily in Guyana.

The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 16 in institutional quarantine, 66 in institutional isolation and 1,324 in home isolation.

Additionally, 113 recoveries were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,555.