April on track to becoming deadliest COVID-19 month

Latest update April 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2021 News
K
aieteur News – With three new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll for the month of April 2021 now stands at 44, which ties it with October 2020 as one of the deadliest months. Now, April is well on the way to becoming the leader of that category since the start of the pandemic last March.
This is due to the fact that it is only April 23, and with one more week left in the month and a daily average of at least two deaths being recorded, it is bound to surpass October’s death toll.
According to the Health Ministry, all three of the new COVID-19 fatalities reported yesterday were males; a 42-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 70-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 76-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). In its press release, it was stated that they all died while receiving treatment at the MoH’s medical facility.
Guyana’s overall death toll now stands at 277 and it has been seeing an alarming number of deaths being recorded since last month.
The country has also seen a spike in daily COVID-19 infections. In fact, the MoH yesterday reported 102 new infections via its daily dashboard update, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 12,234. On Wednesday, the MoH had also reported some 160 cases, which is among the highest number of cases ever recorded daily in Guyana.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 16 in institutional quarantine, 66 in institutional isolation and 1,324 in home isolation.
Additionally, 113 recoveries were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,555.
Apr 23, 2021BCB/Dr Puran Singh Educational Trust Fund 2021 Kaieteur News – Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster on Wednesday last urged young players across the County to complete their...
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – From now, way into the future, the March 2020 rigged election will be remembered and discussed. Some... more
Kaieteur News – Every time a new leader takes over in Guyana, pressure mounts on that person to immediately distance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]