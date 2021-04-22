Woman, 52, is latest COVID-19 fatality – 160 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old woman is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. In an update yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that the woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Her death has brought the country’s death toll to 274.

The Ministry revealed yesterday too that there were 160 new COVID-19 cases. Based on its dashboard update there are 12,132 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the dashboard too, 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 74 are in institutional isolation, 1,330 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. To date 10,442 recoveries have been recorded.