Woman, 52, is latest COVID-19 fatality – 160 new cases recorded

Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old woman is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. In an update yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that the woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Her death has brought the country’s death toll to 274.
The Ministry revealed yesterday too that there were 160 new COVID-19 cases. Based on its dashboard update there are 12,132 confirmed cases in the country.
According to the dashboard too, 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 74 are in institutional isolation, 1,330 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine. To date 10,442 recoveries have been recorded.
Apr 22, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Region Six East Berbice Corentyne were crowned champions of the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup following an 11-run win over Tactical Service Unit...
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – The richest and most absorbing philosophy book – “Being and Time” – that has been written was... more
Kaieteur News – In 1978, a movie was released by United Artistes. The Wild Geese was not a spectacular box office hit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]