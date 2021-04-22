Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Suspects arrested after throwing cocaine out of car window

Apr 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – While being chased by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), two men reportedly decided to dispose of a quantity of cocaine that was in their possession.

Daquan Wills and Joel Fung-A-Fat. The arrested suspects who reportedly threw cocaine out of a car window.

The incident occurred in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon. CANU in a release revealed that the men disposed of the parcel by throwing it through a window of the car they were travelling in.
The men have since been identified as Daquan Wills, 25, who was the driver of the car, and Joel Fung-A-Fat, 39, a resident of Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. They are presently in police custody.
According to CANU, its ranks were conducting an operation in the afternoon hours and one of its targets was a Maroon coloured Nissan Duke motor car, which was under surveillance.
It was noted that when the ranks attempted to intercept the car it sped off prompting them to give chase using their vehicle. It was during the hot pursuit, CANU reported, that one of the occupants (of the Nissan Duke vehicle) threw a parcel out of the window. The ranks eventually cornered the car on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Lance Gibbs Street. The parcel was recovered as well.
CANU ranks, according to the release, found that the parcel contained suspected cocaine in a shape of a brick, which weighed over one kilogramme. After apprehending Fung-A-Fat and Wills, the CANU ranks informed the suspects that they will be questioned by officers, who they subsequently led to an abandoned range house located at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown. In the yard the ranks found another kilogramme of suspected cocaine also in brick form and 17 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.
Investigations are ongoing.

