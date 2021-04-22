Region Six East Berbice Corentyne are COP T20 champs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Region Six East Berbice Corentyne were crowned champions of the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup following an 11-run win over Tactical Service Unit (TSU) in the final on Tuesday.

Despite an attacking 85 from TSU left-handed opener Kemol Savory, Region Six successfully defended 149 at Police Sports Club, Eve Leary.

Region Six were reduced to 13-2 losing the wickets of Kedar Amsterdam caught off Diquain Clarke for six and Kevon Boodie bowled by Eon Rodrigues for seven after they were inserted.

However, Daniel Samaroo and Kareem Mentore repaired the early damage with a third wicket stand of 54. Mentore struck three fours and one six before he was run out for 29, while Samaroo added a further 31 with Philbert Wilburgh.

However, Pacer Rodrigues ended their resistance when he had Wilburgh taken for 13 which included a four and a six. Samaroo followed shortly after bowled by Jermain Semple for a top score of 39 which contained two fours and one six.

Region Six were pegged back somewhat in the latter stages, but Troy Drakes kept the scorecard ticking with a valuable 28 as his team lost nine wickets. Semple claimed 3-29 and Rodrigues 2-23.

Savory and Alex Burnett put on 27 for the opening stand with Savory getting the chase off in fine style taking fours off Drakes and C. Mitchell.

Nevertheless Drakes provided his team with the breakthrough by having Burnett stumped for five.

TSU subsequently lost wickets at regular intervals courtesy of some steady bowling from Drakes and Mentore as they were reduced to 51-5. Drakes had R. Grosvenor (02) lbw, while Mentore sent back Andy Gillis (01), Rodrigues (00) and Zane London (02).

But Savory and Dellon Allicock resurrected the chase with an entertaining sixth wicket stand of 52. The pair timed the ball well as they rotated the strike and dispatched the wayward balls.

Allicock hit one four and two sixes before he was run out for 24 and as the pressure mounted on the batsmen to keep the score on par Savory was bowled by Mentore after facing 55 balls and struck seven fours and six sixes. His dismissal coupled with two run outs virtually signaled the end of the chase as TSU managed 138-8.

Mentore captured 4-21 and Drakes had 2-26. Mentore was named man-of-the-match and also took the prize for the best bowler. Other awards went to Kevon Boodie most sixes (13), Savory most runs (209), Rocky Hutson most wickets (7) and best catch, Savory best batsman in the final and MVP. The winning team pocketed a trophy and $250,000 and the runner up a trophy and $200,000. Headquarters took the third place prize.