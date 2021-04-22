Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list of sponsors

Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Popular businessman Ramesh Sunich will be collaborating with the Guyana Cricket Board as efforts continue to expand cricket in Guyana. The Proprietor of ‘The Trophy Stall’ has agreed to donate the necessary trophies for all GCB-organised Inter-County tournaments, including the winner, runner up and man of the finals for each tournament.
The increasing public confidence and goodwill generated by the reconstituted GCB, has resulted in a new pharmacy offering to donate medical supplies for first-aid kits for the three County boards. The name of this newest member of the GCB fraternity will be unveiled at the launch tomorrow, Friday April 23, 2021 of the GCB/ Dave Narine Educational Trust Fund.
The newly-elected executives of the GCB will continue to engage the corporate community as they continue to promote and develop Guyana’s cricket.
Attendees are reminded to that there will be strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols.
