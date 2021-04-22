Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list of sponsors

Apr 22, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Popular businessman Ramesh Sunich will be collaborating with the Guyana Cricket Board as efforts continue to expand cricket in Guyana. The Proprietor of ‘The Trophy Stall’ has agreed to donate the necessary trophies for all GCB-organised Inter-County tournaments, including the winner, runner up and man of the finals for each tournament.

Ramesh Sunich

The increasing public confidence and goodwill generated by the reconstituted GCB, has resulted in a new pharmacy offering to donate medical supplies for first-aid kits for the three County boards. The name of this newest member of the GCB fraternity will be unveiled at the launch tomorrow, Friday April 23, 2021 of the GCB/ Dave Narine Educational Trust Fund.
The newly-elected executives of the GCB will continue to engage the corporate community as they continue to promote and develop Guyana’s cricket.
Attendees are reminded to that there will be strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Region Six East Berbice Corentyne are COP T20 champs

Region Six East Berbice Corentyne are COP T20 champs

Apr 22, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Region Six East Berbice Corentyne were crowned champions of the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup following an 11-run win over Tactical Service Unit...
Read More
Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list of sponsors

Ramesh Sunich/Trophy Stall added to new GCB list...

Apr 22, 2021

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani to attend qualification Badminton tournament

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani to attend...

Apr 22, 2021

Guyana Golf Association hosts “Train the Trainer” session in Region Three

Guyana Golf Association hosts “Train the...

Apr 22, 2021

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at...

Apr 21, 2021

GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional areas in GT

GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional...

Apr 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]