Police investigating North Road shooting incident

Apr 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday on North Road in the vicinity of Carmax Auto Spares. So far, investigators have detained one individual for questioning.
Kaieteur News has learnt that gunshots rang out sometime after 12:00 hrs. forcing persons to seek cover in the nearby businesses.
But according to investigators, they are yet to ascertain who fired the shots and what caused the shooting. Theories have circulated that it was a robbery and others have speculated that it was a shoot-out. However, detectives, up to press time, claimed to have no evidence to confirm either theory.
Kaieteur News was told that the detained individual is alleging that he was in a car with two other persons when they were shot at. The individual claimed too, that one of those persons was injured.
However, police are yet to locate the two persons the detained individual referred to in order to corroborate his story.
Investigations are ongoing.

Features/Columnists

