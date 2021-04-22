Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani to attend qualification Badminton tournament

Apr 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s leading Badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani, currently on scholarship at the Kings University and Olds College in Alberta Canada as Student/Athletes, will be attending the XXIV Pan Am Individual Championships in Guatemala April 27 to August 02, 2021.

Priyanna Ramdhani at a meeting with Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr.

Narayan Ramdhani and President of the GOA-Mr. Kalam Juman-Yassin.

Narayan will be playing to get the necessary qualifications points to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games and at the Pan Am Championships he will play in the Singles Elimination Round of 64 (this large number of entries are is due to many players form round the world needing points) where he was awarded a bye and got into the round of 32.
Priyanna will be playing to get her qualification points to attend the Cali South American Youth Games and at the Pan Am Championships she will play in the Singles Elimination Round of 32.
They will also Team up in the Mixed Doubles in the draw of 32.
After a year with no competition due to the Pandemic, they both will be competing once again and will try to do as best as they could to get these qualification points. Because of the pandemic they were exposed to limited training as some venues were restricted and had to be worked around when they could get on court. This sometimes means they had to travel for two hours, train for two hours and travel back for two hours twice a week.
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is happy for them to return to competition and would like to thank the Minister of Sports – Honorable Charles Ramson Jr., President of the GOA-Mr. Kalam Juman-Yassin, Demerara Bank – Dr. Yesu Persaud, Mohamed’s Enterprise -Mr. N. Mohamed and Ms. Ayanna Watson for making it possible for them to attend these Championships.

