Guyanese designer killed in T&T died from stabs, blunt injury – PM reveals

Apr 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A post mortem (PM) conducted on the remains of 27-year-old Latchman Singh also known as Marcus Anthony, revealed that he died from multiple stab injuries and blunt injury to his head. Singh was murdered in Trinidad last week Tuesday.

Murdered: Latchman Singh aka Marcus Anthony.

According to the autopsy, Singh was not only stabbed multiple times to his neck and upper back but he was also struck to the head with a heavy object.
Singh’s Guyana-based sister, Samira Singh, confirmed with this publication that the PM was performed on Friday last in Port-of-Spain by Dr. Somu Gajula, a pathologist at the Trinidad and Tobago Forensics Science Centre. Police are investigating the matter.
Singh’s boyfriend had discovered him lying motionless in a pool of blood, clad in his underwear in the evening of last week Tuesday when he arrived home at the El Dorado, Tunapuna apartment in Trinidad which they shared. He then contacted the police and ambulance services. Singh was declared dead by paramedics who had arrived at the scene.
Samira Singh had told Kaieteur News that her brother had moved to the twin island republic several years ago to boost his career in the fashion and make-up industry. Singh was described by friends, who spoke to this publication, as an outspoken and multi-talented young man. This sentiment was echoed by many to whom he was known as news of his death circulated on social media.

