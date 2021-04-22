Guyana Golf Association hosts “Train the Trainer” session in Region Three

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday at the Leonora Track and Field Complex, teachers, Education Officers from Region 3 and representatives of the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit came together with The Guyana Golf Association to attend the “Train the Trainer” session.

This session will certify the participants to teach the sport to more than 2,000 students in the coming year and to write the subject as a Physical Education sports elective in 2022.

The session was made possible through the efforts of Mr. Ulric Charles, Sports Coordinator for Region 3 who received full support from Regional Executive Officer Mr. Jainarine Somwaru and Regional Education Officer Mr. Devendre Persaud, Mr. Lindley Langhorne, Allied Arts Unit and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture that provided the Leonora Track & Field Center for the training.

The school in attendance were: West Demerara Secondary; Vreed en hoop Secondary; Patentia Secondary; Leonora Secondary; Uitvlugt Secondary; Zeeburg Secondary; Endeavor and the Commons Secondary; Essequibo Islands Secondary, Leguan Secondary; L’ Adventure Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary and Parika Salem Secondary.

District Education Officer Ms. Barnes said, “The Education department of Region 3 is in full support of this programme and we see keen interest from our students as the sport opens many, once closed doors of opportunity, for them. More than ever, Guyana needs programs like these to develop the minds and focus of our future generations.”

The GGA president expressed thanks to Ms. June Ann Gonsalves, Assistant Chief Education Officer Secondary Schools and Allied Arts Unit headed by Ms. Lorraine Barker-King their support and guidance in the development of the sport in the schools. The Education Department provides the teachers for training and the Guyana Golf Association is supplying all the equipment, balls, and training support.

Ms. Gonsalves stated, “The discipline and integrity that Golf brings to our kids, especially in the schools that normally have no access to such a top sport gives us great hope for the prospects of developing a strong national team from areas we normally don’t have great opportunities.”

District Education Officer Mr. Doobay spoke about the importance of sports and training in physical Education saying, “I see this programme as a perfect complement for the teachers who needed some support. Everyone benefits from such an initiative and we are looking forward to making Region 3 a major factor in the sport.”

So far, with 51 schools in Regions 10, 6, 4, 3 and 2 participating, the Guyana Golf Association has provided over 5,000 students with the opportunity to experience one of the most exciting sports that is fully covid-19 compliant.

GGA President Aleem Hussain emphasized, “While golf has been played in Guyana for more than 50 years, it is only under the guidance of the Guyana Golf Association that it has really reached the general public. A year ago, Guyana had less than 100 persons who were active in the sport, however with the addition today of Region 3 schools, we will surpass 5,000 active players.”

Never has a single sport dominated the Guyana sports arena in such a short time as Golf has done and Hussain credited the incredible support he has received from Assuria General Insurance, Copa Airlines, H. Nauth & Sons, CIDI Blue Life Waters, the Shafura Hussain Foundation, AR Printery, Trophy Stall, Maraiko Bay Resort, the late Colin Ming, Anwar Shaffie, Danny Ramnarain, Peter Persaud, William & Aleena Knight, Sally Jack, and the Nexgen Group for the successes.

The GGA President explained that now with dedicated Golf facilities under way for thousands of players to have easier and low cost access to the sport, the game will evolve to their revolutionary 3-Hole model that would expand regionally before becoming a fixture internationally, just as cricket evolved to the 20/20 format.

The GGA will host a series of inter-school tournaments that will then lead to a regional competition, from which a national team will be selected to represent the country. Training will begin for us to qualify for the Olympics and Hussain feels that with the depth of talent and natural abilities already on display, Guyana could be a force to be reckoned with in Golf.