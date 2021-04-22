Fixing Liza Destiny’s gas compressor woes could last three months

Latest update April 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2021 News
– In the meantime, daily production ramped up by 80,000 barrels
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana disclosed yesterday that it has finally removed the discharge silencer, a component of the gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny vessel that malfunctioned on April 13, last. That aspect of the equipment will undergo further assessment for damage, following which, a determination will be made regarding the necessary scope of repairs and/or modifications. ExxonMobil said it estimates that repairs or replacement will take approximately three months.
In the meantime, the American oil explorer and operator of the Stabroek Block, said that production will be “slowly ramped up” to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). It can also go as high as 110,000 bpd the company noted. Further to this, Kaieteur News and other media entities were told that flaring levels have increased from three to four million cubic feet of gas to 15 million cubic feet of gas. In its statement which provided justification for the increase, ExxonMobil said, “These operating parameters were defined after careful consideration of safety, environmental, technical and economic factors as well as discussions with the relevant government agencies on the best path forward while repairs and upgrades are ongoing.”
While it is extremely disappointed by its poor performance to date, ExxonMobil Guyana said it is nonetheless “proud of the team offshore that continues to work safely and manage operations efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic…”
POOR TRACK RECORD
Since December 2019, Kaieteur News would have diligently followed and reported on ExxonMobil’s continually malfunctioning gas compressor system. On December 20, 2020, it had announced that the gas compressor issue was fixed once and for all. But during that one-year period, it had already flared 12.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to the removal of 1.6M acres of forest. In simpler terms, this means that Exxon flared toxic Natural gas that could have been offset by a forest the size of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2020/12/22/exxons-flaring-this-year-equivalent-to-the-removal-of-1-6m-acres-of-forest/).
But the issues with its gas compressor would soon return. On January 13, 2021, the gas compressor malfunctioned for a second time. The company did not reveal the cause at that time but said that it was fixed within a matter of hours, or so it thought. (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2021/03/07/exxonmobil-had-flared-early-january-claims-it-lasted-less-than-hours/).
On January 29, 2021, the gas compressor broke down for a third time, forcing ExxonMobil this time around to send the faulty equipment to Germany for repairs and upgrades. A detailed assessment of the compressor subsequently revealed that an axial vibration of the compressor rotor is what led to mechanical disruptions.
The equipment was back in Guyana by the second week of March where it was installed on the Liza Destiny vessel. Tests were subsequently being carried out in the early part of April. (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2021/03/14/exxons-repaired-compressor-back-in-guyana/). But before that could be completed, the gas compressor which was supposedly repaired and upgraded, malfunctioned for the fourth time.
Apr 22, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Region Six East Berbice Corentyne were crowned champions of the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup following an 11-run win over Tactical Service Unit...
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – The richest and most absorbing philosophy book – “Being and Time” – that has been written was... more
Kaieteur News – In 1978, a movie was released by United Artistes. The Wild Geese was not a spectacular box office hit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]