Fishing competition to be held soon!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A competition planning and it gan be held soon. Dem boys hearing how it gonna become a fishy affair with plenty of rank and stickiness.

De event, dem boys hear, being called a rigging event because it getting hosted on a rig in de middle of de Demerara River. No bangles allowed.

De invitees done prepare fuh throwaway de rule book. De man with de purple suit get hired to keep order in case it gat need fuh dat girl fuh wuk she magic like de last time when de short man and de lanky fellow square off.

De event gonna be a fishing competition but because of de uncertainty as to who participating, it could tun into a fishing expedition. Fishing gat risks! So all dem invitees gat to wear life-jackets in case dem plunge over accidentally to haul in de big fish without hook, line or sinker.

De big fish dem deh in de river. And de fishing nets done ready to cast to see what de catch gonna be like dis time around. De contest is a straight fight between de carasses and de kack-a-bellies. De catfish, dem seh, done swim way. Some of de fishers dem get a long line by de organisers.

But who will judge? Word out is dat skilled people in de art of fishing gan get recruited to judge de event. A Bingo specialist, dem seh, in contention. He, dem seh, able fuh multiply de number of fish. Another candidate, dem seh, know which fish to disqualify.

But dem boys hear dat de winner not gonna be decided on right away. De judges gonna get de maximum time possible to tabulate dem results and verify carefully how much each fisher catch. De results of de fishing contest gonna be posted first on a spread sheet and then projected on a bed sheet.

Challenges nat gonna be allowed. De judges’ decision can only be overturned by de Fisherman’s Society of Geriatrics.

Talk half and may de best fish get catch!