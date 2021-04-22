Bandits use glass-cutter to steal cash, laptop from car

Kaieteur News – Bandits reportedly used a glass-cutter to gain access to a teacher’s car from which they stole over $200,000 in cash, a laptop and documents.

The incident reportedly occurred last week Thursday sometime around 18:00 hrs.

The teacher, Marlyn Gibson, said that her car was at the time parked at the Waterloo and Church Streets, Georgetown, junction.

Gibson related that she was visiting a friend who lives a short distance away from where she had left her car. She recounted that she was chatting with the friend outside of her (the friend’s) home when a “tinted, reddish-burgundy, small car” pulled up next to hers.

It stopped there for a short while, Gibson said, as she recalled questioning, “Why would someone park so closely to my car?”

After the strange car sped off in a southerly direction, Gibson decided to investigate. According to the woman, she had heard a noise and wanted to know if her vehicle had been jammed or scratched.

When she arrived to where her car was, Gibson noticed that the glass on the right back window was neatly cut open.

Her belongings, which she had inside, were missing. Gibson said that the bandits carted off over $200,000 in cash, a laptop, her car documents, a diary and two of her students’ SBAs.

The matter was reported to police and the car has since been taken to the Police Force’s headquarters at Eve Leary to be dusted for fingerprints and other evidence.

However, Gibson is worried that it will be difficult for police to find the perpetrator(s) if police “don’t hurry-up and request camera footage from nearby businesses.”

She said that it has been brought to her attention that businesses have a tendency of reviewing footage and then deleting same to create space for new ones.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have not yet gone to the location to access footage from nearby cameras.

Meanwhile, another teacher has since come forward relating that her car too was vandalised while it was parked in the same area.