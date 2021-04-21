Latest update April 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two pensioners charged in separate forgery cases

Apr 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two pensioners on Monday made their first court appearance after they were both charged in separate matters for allegedly forging limited power-of-attorney documents.
The first defendant, Paul Basdeo, 69, of 126 Section ‘B’ Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Basdeo denied the charge which alleges that on March 27, 2019, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged a limited power-of-attorney. Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Basdeo bail in the sum of $60,000 and the matter was adjourned to April 27, 2021.
The second defendant, Ann Coretta Baird, 63, of Lot 1749 Façade, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, also appeared in the same court after she was slapped with two similar charges. Baird pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to her and she was placed on a total of $40,000 bail. The first charge alleges that on September 22, 2020 at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Camp Street, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, she uttered to Marlon Baburam, one limited power-of-attorney in order to be used as genuine while knowing same to be forged. The latter charge stated that between August 1, 2020 and September 22, 2020 at Georgetown, she forged a limited power-of-attorney document, dated February 5, 2020, which shows that it was issued by one, Cledwin Barnwell, while knowing same to be false.
After Baird was granted bail, the matter was adjourned to April 26, 2021.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Apr 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI will face off today at Jacklow in an U19 limited overs fixture. The game which is being sponsored by Devon Ramnauth is expected to commence at...
Read More
GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional areas in GT

GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional...

Apr 21, 2021

GFF President weighs in on breakaway European Super League

GFF President weighs in on breakaway European...

Apr 21, 2021

GCOS continues running shoes project

GCOS continues running shoes project

Apr 21, 2021

GCB development committee members to meet Friday, Board adds new sponsor

GCB development committee members to meet Friday,...

Apr 21, 2021

Cricket gears for young & promising cricketers in Guyana project endorsed by GCB

Cricket gears for young & promising...

Apr 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]