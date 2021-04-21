Two pensioners charged in separate forgery cases

Kaieteur News – Two pensioners on Monday made their first court appearance after they were both charged in separate matters for allegedly forging limited power-of-attorney documents.

The first defendant, Paul Basdeo, 69, of 126 Section ‘B’ Non-Pareil, East Coast Demerara, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Basdeo denied the charge which alleges that on March 27, 2019, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he forged a limited power-of-attorney. Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Basdeo bail in the sum of $60,000 and the matter was adjourned to April 27, 2021.

The second defendant, Ann Coretta Baird, 63, of Lot 1749 Façade, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, also appeared in the same court after she was slapped with two similar charges. Baird pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to her and she was placed on a total of $40,000 bail. The first charge alleges that on September 22, 2020 at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Camp Street, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, she uttered to Marlon Baburam, one limited power-of-attorney in order to be used as genuine while knowing same to be forged. The latter charge stated that between August 1, 2020 and September 22, 2020 at Georgetown, she forged a limited power-of-attorney document, dated February 5, 2020, which shows that it was issued by one, Cledwin Barnwell, while knowing same to be false.

After Baird was granted bail, the matter was adjourned to April 26, 2021.