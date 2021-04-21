Two more COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 273.

Dead is a 60-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 56-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 11,972.

The dashboard shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 73 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,315 in home isolation and 11 persons are in institutional quarantine. To date, 10,297 recoveries have been recorded.