Third suspect in former priest’s murder arrested in Mahdia

Kaieteur News – The third suspect wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to the murder of former Anglican priest, George Chuck-A-Sang, was on Monday arrested in Mahdia, Region Eight.

Back in February, the police had issued a wanted bulletin for 21-year-old Orlando Orin Ormando Richards of Gibraltar Road, Corentyne, Berbice after receiving details that he was involved in the murder.

His arrest was confirmed by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, who informed that Richards is being held at the Mahdia Police Station and is cooperating with the investigation.

Kaieteur News has reported that the former priest was found murdered in his home on December 21, 2020. Chuck-A-Sang’s partially decomposed body was discovered with multiple stab wounds by his daughter, Renata Chuck-A-Sang and current priest, Monsell Alves.

He was found sometime around 15:00hrs in his two-storey concrete house located on Vlissengen Road, Lodge, Georgetown. According to police reports, the deceased’s daughter reported to the police that, after not hearing from her father for some time, she grew worried and decided to check on him. The woman reported that she was accompanied by Alves to her father’s residence and there they made the gruesome discovery.

In February, two persons, 45-year-old Rawle McPherson and 43-year-old Mohanie Mohabir, who were regular visitors to the former priest were remanded to prison for his killing.