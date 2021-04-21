Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Latest update April 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 21, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI will face off today at Jacklow in an U19 limited overs fixture. The game which is being sponsored by Devon Ramnauth is expected to commence at 10:00hrs.
Teams; Pomeroon U19- Babetta Holder, Ryan Ramdeen, Floyd Thornhill, Bryan Narine, Kevin Benjamin, Reveldo Edwards, Harlod Demettos, Devon Roberts, Danzel Roberts, Ronaldinho Rajcoomer, Zamas Boyal Renaldo Baharally and Andrew Desantos.
Essequibo Coast U19- Azizi Christiani, Abdool Nadir, Benny Persaud, Carl Gilgeous, Sheldon Charles, Lance Roberts, Jarrad Allicock, Mahendra Basdeo, Romal Hubbard, Danny Corbin, Ramraj Bhopaul, Shaziff Mohammed, Imtiyaaz Ally, Govinda Tulsie and Kishan Lall.
