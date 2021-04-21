Patrol ranks save man from chopping

Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks on Sunday were reportedly alerted to a fight between two men in the Turkeyen area and arrived promptly to save one of them from being chopped.

Kaieteur News has confirmed the incident with the Commander of the Georgetown Police District, Simon McBean. He said that the man who was about to chop the other is in custody and will appear in court to face charges. The details reaching Kaieteur News are very sketchy and did not indicate what caused them to fight; in addition, McBean confirmed that investigators have not been able to find that out that as yet but investigations are ongoing.

The intervention by police into the fight was captured on a cellphone video which went viral after an online media house posted it on Facebook. One man armed with cutlass was seen in a scuffle with another. As the fight intensified, he fired some chops at his opponent who dodged and tried to use what appeared to be a small wooden bench nearby to bar the cutlass.

The opponent lost his balance and fell to the ground as he hit his jaw on the bench. It was at this point that the patrol ranks pulled up in a vehicle – the man armed with the cutlass attempted to chop his opponent who was still trying get up but when he saw the patrol ranks, he turned and ran, stumbling several times.

Two ranks stepped out car and gave chase behind him and, after a brief run, caught up with him and disarmed him; they were assisted by a few female residents of the area. Both men were arrested and placed into the police vehicle as it drove off to the Turkeyen Police Station.