Nail technician who shared explicit images of relatives on social media released on $20,000 bail

Kaieteur News – A nail technician was on Monday charged for allegedly sharing explicit images of her relatives on social media. She was placed on $20,000 bail for the offences. The defendant, Marissa Waterman, 26, of 56 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The first charge alleges that between January 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, at Kitty, Georgetown, she used a computer system to transmit data that was explicit to humiliate Latoya Cameron, causing her distress.

The latter charge stated that between January 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, at the same location she used a computer system to transmit data that was explicit to humiliate Deon James, causing him distress.

Waterman was charged under the Cybercrime Act. She denied both allegations and was placed on a total of $20,000 bail for both offences. The matter was adjourned to May 24, 2021.