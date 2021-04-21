More potent truths in recent times

Kaieteur News – In last Friday’s column, I brought out nine truths about politics in Guyana that history should record. Surely, you don’t think that list was exhaustive. Here are more truths. But one little digression is in order. I believe and know that the APNU+AFC was far more corrupt than in any period when the PPP was in power.

The APNU+AFC government was the most corrupt in the history of Guyana. AFC personnel, high up, stole from their own party so imagine what they did from 2015 – 2020, when they were in charge of the resources of Guyana. We here in Guyana have not seen the tip of the iceberg.

Truth #10 – The largest foreign investor in Guyana’s history gave a certain AFC high-priest money for the 2020 election campaign. The AFC never saw a cent.

T #11 – David Patterson, Cathy Hughes and Raphael Trotman declined to return to parliament in September 2020. The chairman for the AFC’s regional management committee for Region Four, Amar Chinkan, told me he was part of the persuasive discussion for them to change their mind. Why they chose that path would probably remain a secret. Were they trying something for the gallery to ask them to remain?

T #12 – At the 2016 congress of the AFC at the St. Paul’s Church in Plaisance in 2018, the most hilarious moment in the history of party congresses in Guyana took place. There has been no similar occurrence in any party congress like this ever. After the contest for leadership positions were announced, Raphael Trotman declined nomination for chairman and indicated he wants no leadership position.

Trotman wasn’t finished speaking when pandemonium broke out. If you want to see people behave like jackasses you have to see the video. Delegates began bawling, “No, Raphael, no Raphael, no.” It was from that shape of shout that the PNC parliamentarian, Jennifer Wade, got hers when at the no-confidence motion, she kept yelling, “No Charran no, no Charran, no.” Others began banging their heads on the wall exclaiming, “Oh gawd, we leadah gaan.” They were saying this right in front of the AFC’s leader, Khemraj Ramjattan.

The cries were so loud that the church’s caretaker ran into the building to find out if someone had collapsed. The AFC’s bigwigs took Trotman into a room, closed the door and after half an hour, Trotman emerged with the identical smile that Madam Chairperson of GECOM wore when she emerged from a locked room in the Ashmin building during the election rigging on the night of March 5. Trotman played dead to see what the funeral would be like. A smile can say a thousand words.

T #13- A big one in the PNC is a US citizen. But this gentleman knows that it is extremely difficult to research the issue to unearth that fact. This needs repeating for emphasis – one of the leviathans in the PNC at the moment is a US citizen and therefore should not have been an election candidate.

T #14 – It is well known in high political circles in the APNU+AFC government that if you wanted a certain type of document, a big one’s son made the arrangement in exchange for humongous sums. This columnist knows a farmer who went through that route.

T #15 – A female mandarin in the APNU+AFC regime had her attendant opening any door in any building that she was entering or the gate of any pathway that she was passing through. The driver was virtually like a slave. This columnist went up to her and told her it was nonsense what she was doing and to desist. She never did. Life is funny. This fake aristocrat doesn’t have five CXC subjects to get into the public service.

T #16 – From 2015 onwards, the AFC twice tried to get a Deputy Minister in a Ministry that according to the Cummingsburg Accord was assigned to the AFC – Agriculture. On both occasions, President Granger himself denied the AFC’s requests, which according to the fine prints in the Cummingsburg Accord he had no political authority to deny because it was a coalition government and the Ministry was assigned to the AFC. What this story proved was that Khemraj Ramjattan was phenomenally precocious. He said if the AFC joined with the PNC it would become dead meat. Not only was the meat dead, it was stink and infected with the Ebola virus.

We end with a truth that is yet to be known. Henry Jeffrey and Ralph Ramkarran formed ANUG to contest the 2020 election. Then Jeffrey became a fierce defender of the position of the PNC in the election saga. Please tell us Ralph, why did Jeffrey leave ANUG?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)