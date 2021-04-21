Man jailed four years for fracturing ex-wife’s skull, scalding sister-in-law’s face

Kaieteur News – The man accused of fracturing his ex-wife’s skull and scalding her sister’s face with boiling water, was yesterday sent to jail for four years after he pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious wounding.

Incarcerated is Rajin Allen, 30, of Lower Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten. Allen appeared at the Linden Magistrate Court and was sentenced to prison by Magistrate, Wanda Fortune.

Rajin had reportedly lured his ex-wife and mother of their three children, Manisha Singh, 21, to his home on March 29, 2021. She was accompanied there by her 18-year-old sister, Sunita Singh.

While there, Rajin had started an argument over Manisha’s cellphone and requested its password from Sunita. When Sunita did not comply, he reportedly doused her with a mug of boiling water and hit her to her head with a piece of wood causing her to collapse to the floor.

Allen, according to reports, then turned his attention to Manisha and used a three-inch concrete block to beat her to her head, body and legs before escaping and leaving the wounded women bleeding at his home.

The sisters were subsequently rescued and rushed to the hospital while he turned himself in to the Linden police the following day.

Manisha is still hospitalised with a fractured skull and her relatives told this newspaper that doctors are unsure when she will be discharged. Her sister, Sunita, is at home but there is the possibility, family members said, that she will remain scarred for life.