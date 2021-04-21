Latest update April 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

If you wrong, yuh must not play wrang and strang!

Apr 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De PPP/C bin seh how two of de APNOO candidates in de 2015 elections bin get illegally appointed as technocratic Ministers. Dem bin seh how a person wah deh pon de list of candidates fuh elections can’t be appointed as Ministers.
Now, de shoe deh pon de other foot. And dem change dem tune and going against wah dem bin argue bout before.
It woulda bin much better if dem bin accept dat dem do a wrong rather dan waste de court and dem lawyers time arguing a case dat bin bound to fail.
Do de right thing PPP/C! Show dat yuh is a changed party.
On wan other note, dem boys recall how lang ago was only dem international company wah bin use to get licence fuh import fuel. But den de PPP start fuh open de floodgates and de APNOO take it to another level by granting licences to local individuals and companies.
Do de right thing PPP and stop granting so much fuel licences. If dat bin happen, there woulda bin no need for GUYOIL to have to buy fuel. Dem would have import dem own fuel.
Talking about fuel, de price at de pump nah going down. It going up and soon, it gan reach where it was more dan one year ago before de massive drop in prices.
It mek dem boys remember de time when people couldn’t afford to buy petrol because de price bin prapa high. Three friends did meet up one day and de fuss one says, “I like walking in the rain so no one sees my tears.”
De second friend says “I like walking in the dark so no one sees me.”
De last friend says, “I walk all the time because petrol too expensive.”
Talk half and nah wait fuh de price fuh drop!

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI face off today at Jacklow in U19 fixture

Apr 21, 2021

Kaieteur News – Pomeroon and E’bo Coast XI will face off today at Jacklow in an U19 limited overs fixture. The game which is being sponsored by Devon Ramnauth is expected to commence at...
Read More
GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional areas in GT

GCA President taking cricket to non-traditional...

Apr 21, 2021

GFF President weighs in on breakaway European Super League

GFF President weighs in on breakaway European...

Apr 21, 2021

GCOS continues running shoes project

GCOS continues running shoes project

Apr 21, 2021

GCB development committee members to meet Friday, Board adds new sponsor

GCB development committee members to meet Friday,...

Apr 21, 2021

Cricket gears for young & promising cricketers in Guyana project endorsed by GCB

Cricket gears for young & promising...

Apr 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]