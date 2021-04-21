If you wrong, yuh must not play wrang and strang!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De PPP/C bin seh how two of de APNOO candidates in de 2015 elections bin get illegally appointed as technocratic Ministers. Dem bin seh how a person wah deh pon de list of candidates fuh elections can’t be appointed as Ministers.

Now, de shoe deh pon de other foot. And dem change dem tune and going against wah dem bin argue bout before.

It woulda bin much better if dem bin accept dat dem do a wrong rather dan waste de court and dem lawyers time arguing a case dat bin bound to fail.

Do de right thing PPP/C! Show dat yuh is a changed party.

On wan other note, dem boys recall how lang ago was only dem international company wah bin use to get licence fuh import fuel. But den de PPP start fuh open de floodgates and de APNOO take it to another level by granting licences to local individuals and companies.

Do de right thing PPP and stop granting so much fuel licences. If dat bin happen, there woulda bin no need for GUYOIL to have to buy fuel. Dem would have import dem own fuel.

Talking about fuel, de price at de pump nah going down. It going up and soon, it gan reach where it was more dan one year ago before de massive drop in prices.

It mek dem boys remember de time when people couldn’t afford to buy petrol because de price bin prapa high. Three friends did meet up one day and de fuss one says, “I like walking in the rain so no one sees my tears.”

De second friend says “I like walking in the dark so no one sees me.”

De last friend says, “I walk all the time because petrol too expensive.”

Talk half and nah wait fuh de price fuh drop!